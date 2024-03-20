Democratization of Capital Markets Highlighted at Rising Bharat Summit 2024 with SEBI's New Initiatives

At the Rising Bharat Summit 2024 in New Delhi, SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch emphasized the democratization of capital markets, focusing on online share trading's capability to provide equal rights for all traders. The two-day event, which started on March 19, featured discussions on Bharat's global ascent, with Buch highlighting the importance of access for small traders to buy and sell shares equally. This initiative aligns with SEBI's commitment to making trading platforms more accessible and fair for investors across the spectrum.

Enhancing Market Accessibility

Madhabi Puri Buch's conversation with a small trader shed light on the crucial aspect of market accessibility, specifically the right to sell shares. This interaction led to a broader discussion on how technological advancements and collaborative efforts within the industry are pivotal in democratizing the capital markets. Buch referenced the innovative platform MF Central, admired globally for its single-window service approach, as a testament to the industry's collective effort towards this goal.

Global Perspectives on India's Growth

The Summit also served as a platform for international figures like former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to express their views on India's burgeoning role on the world stage. Pompeo underscored the strategic partnership between India and the US, particularly during the Trump administration, and speculated on the continuation of deepened bilateral trade relations. Additionally, he highlighted India's economic trajectory over the past two decades, contrasting it with neighboring Pakistan's approach and the implications for regional stability and prosperity.

Voices from the World of Cricket and Beyond

Cricket legends AB de Villiers, Brett Lee, Aakash Chopra, and Anjum Chopra shared their insights, enriching the event with perspectives from the sports world. Their discussions provided a unique blend of professional experience and personal reflections on success, pressure, and the essence of competition. This diverse assembly of thoughts and viewpoints underscored the Summit's overarching theme of Rising Bharat, capturing the nation's multifaceted journey towards global leadership and goodwill.

The Rising Bharat Summit 2024 concluded with a forward-looking keynote by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, encapsulating Bharat's vision and its pivotal role in shaping a prosperous and secure global future. The event not only highlighted India's economic and strategic advancements but also fostered a dialogue on the collective aspiration for a democratically accessible and globally influential Bharat.