Democratic Union Party Marks 10th Anniversary of Democratic Autonomous Administration in North and East Syria

On the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Democratic Autonomous Administration (DAA) of North and East Syria, the Democratic Union Party (PYD) issued a reflective statement. The administration, formed on January 21, 2014, emerged amidst a period of great tumult in Syria marred by mass killings, displacement, and rising terrorism. The PYD, in its statement, underscored its instrumental role in laying the groundwork for the autonomous administration, an entity that now extends to regions liberated from ISIS by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Reflecting on a Decade of Autonomous Administration

The PYD statement extended congratulations to all the peoples of North and East Syria, while highlighting the circumstances that necessitated the establishment of the DAA. The political forces led by the PYD, it noted, were integral in constructing the basic building blocks for the Autonomous Administration project. This project subsequently spread to the other regions of North and East Syria following their liberation from ISIS by the SDF.

Coexistence, Brotherhood, and Unity: The Pillars of the DAA

The DAA, in its essence, is based on the principles of coexistence, the brotherhood of peoples, and the unity of their destiny. It embodies the aspirations of the diverse components of North and East Syria. The PYD statement saluted the sacrifices made by those who laid down their lives in the pursuit of freedom. It vowed to honor their legacy by continuing their mission, safeguarding their accomplishments, and striving for the realization of the objectives they died for.

The DAA: A Model Solution for Larger Crisis

Further, the PYD asserted that the Democratic Autonomous model presents an innovative solution to the Syrian crisis and many of the issues plaguing the broader region. The statement emphasized the DAA's role in combating terrorist organizations and resisting the Turkish occupation. It also reiterated its aspirations for freedom, dignity, and the construction of a democratic Syria. The PYD called upon the international community to expedite the political process for the Syrian solution and exert pressure on the Turkish occupation state to cease its aggression against the region.