Democratic Super PAC’s $200M Strategy to Win Women Swing Voters

The Democratic super PAC, American Bridge 21st Century, is charting a $200 million course to bolster President Joe Biden’s bid in the forthcoming November election. The super PAC, which currently holds $85 million, is setting its sights on a particular demographic: women swing voters. While the total funds required for the campaign are still being sourced, the group is allocating $140 million for paid advertising.

Targeting Key Battleground States

The spending program is meticulously designed to target persuadable women in rural and exurban communities. The key battleground states in focus include Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, with the potential expansion of efforts towards North Carolina. These states are historically known for determining the outcome in closely fought electoral battles, making them a strategic choice for any campaign.

Base and Swing-Voter Strategy

Co-founder Bradley Beychok emphasizes the importance of employing a dual strategy: focusing on both the party’s base and swing voters. He underscores the Democratic Party’s consistent successes with its base in the popular vote. However, he doesn’t overlook the critical role swing voters—particularly those in battleground states—play in tilting the scales.

Looking Beyond Urban Strongholds

Beychok believes substantial gains can be made by extending the focus beyond traditional urban strongholds. The strategy involves highlighting Biden’s policy achievements and underscoring the risks of another term under Donald Trump—especially concerning abortion rights and the health of the country’s democracy. In their advertisements, they plan to feature words and voices of like-minded men and women from the targeted regions. This plan indicates a targeted approach to engage and persuade voters on a deeply personal and regional level.

The 2024 spending plans of American Bridge 21st Century are a culmination of an advertising and organizing strategy they have successfully implemented in previous election cycles. The targets include non-college white voters and half-partisan women who turn out to vote half the time. This strategy demonstrates the super PAC’s commitment to leaving no stone unturned in the quest for electoral success.