en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Democratic Super PAC Unveils $140M Ad Campaign Against Trump

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:40 am EST
Democratic Super PAC Unveils $140M Ad Campaign Against Trump

The Democratic super political action committee, American Bridge 21st Century, has unveiled a colossal $140 million advertising campaign targeting former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race. This significant investment is set to focus on crucial issues such as abortion, democracy, and the economic policies of the current administration.

Targeting Key Battleground States

The ad blitz is designed to influence female voters in key battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. These states were instrumental in securing President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 elections, and they remain crucial for his potential reelection bid. The strategic focus of these ads is notable, targeting women in smaller towns within these states, a demographic that could shape the outcome of the elections.

The Strategy Behind the Ad Campaign

The campaign features real people sharing their reasons for rejecting Trump in 2020 and is expected to highlight Trump’s role in restricting abortion access and his involvement in the January 6 insurrection. The contrast between Biden’s economic policies and Republican plans for cutting entitlements will also be underlined. The Democratic super PAC intends to use true stories of women voters and their families to expose the true nature of Trump’s agenda.

A Significant Financial Commitment

Of the group’s total budget of $200 million for this election cycle, $140 million is allocated for paid media. This includes television, digital, streaming, radio, and mail advertisements. The PAC has reportedly already secured $85 million in commitments from donors. The rest of the funds will be used to conduct targeted research against potential third-party challengers to the president. The substantial investment underscores the significance of these swing states in the electoral landscape and the concerted efforts to counter Trump’s influence among voters.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
8 mins ago
Navigating the 'Hidden Protection Period' in 2024 Social Elections: A Guide for Employers
Unraveling the ‘Hidden Protection Period’ As the 2024 social elections draw near, employers must navigate the ‘hidden protection period’—a crucial concept that safeguards candidates from dismissal before their candidacy is officially disclosed to employers. This period, spanning 65 days, commences from X-30 (30 days before the employer announces the social elections date) and stretches till
Navigating the 'Hidden Protection Period' in 2024 Social Elections: A Guide for Employers
Taiwan Elections: One Man's Journey Highlights Democratic Stakes
1 hour ago
Taiwan Elections: One Man's Journey Highlights Democratic Stakes
Wisconsin Judge Upholds Meagan Wolfe's Position Amidst Republican Challenges
1 hour ago
Wisconsin Judge Upholds Meagan Wolfe's Position Amidst Republican Challenges
A Step-by-Step Look into the Voting Process of Taiwan's 2024 Elections
29 mins ago
A Step-by-Step Look into the Voting Process of Taiwan's 2024 Elections
Michelle Obama Topples Democratic Preference in Presidential Candidate Poll
50 mins ago
Michelle Obama Topples Democratic Preference in Presidential Candidate Poll
Comoros Elections: President Azali Assoumani Seeks Re-election Amid Political Tensions
1 hour ago
Comoros Elections: President Azali Assoumani Seeks Re-election Amid Political Tensions
Latest Headlines
World News
The High Cost of Smoking: An Economic and Public Health Crisis in New York
8 seconds
The High Cost of Smoking: An Economic and Public Health Crisis in New York
Contraceptive Revolution: The Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill and Pharmacist-Prescribed Contraceptives
1 min
Contraceptive Revolution: The Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill and Pharmacist-Prescribed Contraceptives
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Battles Medulloblastoma
1 min
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Battles Medulloblastoma
Olli Rehn: From EU Politics to Finnish Presidency
3 mins
Olli Rehn: From EU Politics to Finnish Presidency
PM Modi's Visit to Shree Kalaram Temple: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
3 mins
PM Modi's Visit to Shree Kalaram Temple: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
Lauri Markkanen: The First Basketball Player to Win Finland's Athlete of the Year
3 mins
Lauri Markkanen: The First Basketball Player to Win Finland's Athlete of the Year
Hamworthy Recreation to Fly for Unique FA Vase Clash Against Jersey Bulls
3 mins
Hamworthy Recreation to Fly for Unique FA Vase Clash Against Jersey Bulls
India and France Engage in Key Diplomatic Talks: Strategic Deals Looming
4 mins
India and France Engage in Key Diplomatic Talks: Strategic Deals Looming
NBA's Basketball Africa League Confronts Fan Engagement and Financial Hurdles
4 mins
NBA's Basketball Africa League Confronts Fan Engagement and Financial Hurdles
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
43 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app