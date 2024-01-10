en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Rep. Deluzio Urges Defense Secretary Austin’s Resignation Amid Controversy

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:21 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 5:50 pm EST
Rep. Deluzio Urges Defense Secretary Austin’s Resignation Amid Controversy

In a significant move, Representative Chris Deluzio, a luminary of the Democratic Party, has broken ranks to demand the resignation of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. This unprecedented call comes amidst a fog of controversy surrounding Austin’s undisclosed hospitalization, marking a rare instance of in-party dissent against appointed officials.

Unraveling the Controversy

The controversy at hand pivots on the hushed hospitalization of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, a development that has sparked criticism and raised questions about the credibility of the Biden administration. The details of Austin’s hospitalization and the reasons propelling Deluzio’s demand for resignation remain under wraps, fueling speculation and uncertainty.

The Implications of Austin’s Hospitalization

While the nature of Austin’s health issues remains undisclosed, the secrecy surrounding his hospitalization has prompted a government-wide review of protocols. The lack of transparency has raised eyebrows, particularly given the White House’s commitment to releasing medical information about President Biden. This episode suggests potential discord within the Democratic Party, or dissatisfaction with the handling of defense matters under Austin’s leadership.

The Aftermath and Way Forward

As the first from his party to demand Austin’s resignation, Deluzio’s stance signifies a marked shift within the ranks. This move could potentially impact the Department of Defense and the Biden administration’s standing. With the details of the controversy and Deluzio’s reasons still undisclosed, the future remains uncertain, both for Austin and the Department of Defense.

0
Politics United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
49 seconds ago
SCAN Unit and Lethbridge Police Service Shut Down Problem Property
In a collaborative effort to improve community safety, the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) team and the Lethbridge Police Service in southern Alberta have successfully shut down a problem property. This move is part of SCAN’s wider initiative to enhance the quality of life for Albertans by addressing properties linked with illegal activities. SCAN’s Proactive
SCAN Unit and Lethbridge Police Service Shut Down Problem Property
Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance Escalates Tensions: A Political Analysis
11 mins ago
Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance Escalates Tensions: A Political Analysis
Investigative Report Reveals Alleged AfD's 'Remigration' Plan
12 mins ago
Investigative Report Reveals Alleged AfD's 'Remigration' Plan
Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison Opposes House Bill 1994 Amid Rising Crime Rates
3 mins ago
Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison Opposes House Bill 1994 Amid Rising Crime Rates
Abortion Rights: Biden Campaign Challenges Haley and DeSantis Ahead of Debate
5 mins ago
Abortion Rights: Biden Campaign Challenges Haley and DeSantis Ahead of Debate
Palestinian Ambassador Calls for UK Accountability in Israel-Palestine Conflict
8 mins ago
Palestinian Ambassador Calls for UK Accountability in Israel-Palestine Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
Adam Siao Him Fa Sets the Pace at European Figure Skating Championships
22 seconds
Adam Siao Him Fa Sets the Pace at European Figure Skating Championships
Josh Allen's Optimism Fuels Buffalo Bills' Playoffs Ambitions
23 seconds
Josh Allen's Optimism Fuels Buffalo Bills' Playoffs Ambitions
Sheffield Wednesday Ponders Early Termination of Jeff Hendrick's Loan
33 seconds
Sheffield Wednesday Ponders Early Termination of Jeff Hendrick's Loan
Jumpstart Your New Year's Health Resolutions with Nutritious Recipes
39 seconds
Jumpstart Your New Year's Health Resolutions with Nutritious Recipes
Chesterfield's Resounding Victory: Will Grigg's Hat-Trick Decimates Gateshead
1 min
Chesterfield's Resounding Victory: Will Grigg's Hat-Trick Decimates Gateshead
Masters Snooker Tournament: Selby and Allen Advance to Quarterfinals
1 min
Masters Snooker Tournament: Selby and Allen Advance to Quarterfinals
Wrestling Legends Magnum TA and Greg Gagne Critique AEW on New YouTube Show
2 mins
Wrestling Legends Magnum TA and Greg Gagne Critique AEW on New YouTube Show
Morbid Anatomy Museum Co-Founder Tracy Martin Loses Battle with Cancer
2 mins
Morbid Anatomy Museum Co-Founder Tracy Martin Loses Battle with Cancer
Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison Opposes House Bill 1994 Amid Rising Crime Rates
3 mins
Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison Opposes House Bill 1994 Amid Rising Crime Rates
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
43 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
2 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
3 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app