Democrat Kirk Haskins Seeks Re-Election to Second Term in Kansas

Democratic Representative Kirk Haskins has announced his bid for a second term in the Kansas House of Representatives. Haskins, a seasoned resident of Topeka, Kansas for over 20 years, brings his rich experience as an educator and former business executive to the political table. His district, a melting pot of socioeconomic classes and thriving businesses, is emblematic of the entrepreneurial spirit that encapsulates Kansas.

Haskins' Political Agenda

Tapping into the needs of his constituents, Haskins' primary concerns hover around critical issues that warrant immediate attention. He has vowed to wrestle with the escalating property taxes, secure cost-of-living adjustments for Kansas Public Employees Retirement System (KPERS), expand Medicaid, reform predatory payday loan practices, and ensure that insurance companies provide pre-authorization for medical procedures and medications.

A Champion for Education

A former educator himself, Haskins is fiercely committed to bolstering education. He underscores the urgent need for additional resources for student support systems, such as school psychologists, a sector where Kansas currently lags behind the recommended ratio. His dedication to the cause is reflected in his service on the House's Education Committee, among others.

Haskins' First Term and Future Plans

In his maiden term, Haskins championed the cause of being proactive, accessible, and representative of all constituents, including those who did not elect him. As a Democrat in a statehouse with a Republican majority, he acknowledges the challenges that lie ahead. Yet, Haskins remains steadfast in his commitment to shaping the legislative dialogue to serve his district and Kansas at large. He is currently running unopposed in a district that has historically been a Democratic stronghold.