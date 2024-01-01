en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Democratic Party President Norbert Mao’s Silence Sparks Concern

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:32 pm EST
Democratic Party President Norbert Mao’s Silence Sparks Concern

Democratic Party President, Norbert Mao, finds himself in the midst of an intensifying political storm as murmurs of dissatisfaction begin to surface within his party. Mao, who had pledged to utilize his ties with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) to facilitate a peaceful political transition in Uganda, is now under scrutiny for his conspicuous silence and inaction post his commitment.

Unkept Promises Stir Unrest

Despite the reassurances given by Mao, his silence has turned into a cause of concern, triggering deliberations among party members and observers. The lack of communication or action following his commitment is perceived as a betrayal by many within the party, who had pinned their hopes on his promise of a peaceful transition.

Political Alliances and Strategies in Question

This development has stirred the political pot, inviting scrutiny into the dynamics of political alliances and the strategies employed by opposition parties in Uganda. As the country’s political landscape continues to evolve, Mao’s silence underscores the challenges that opposition parties face in their quest to foster change and achieve their objectives.

Implications for the Democratic Party

The prevailing situation puts the Democratic Party in a precarious position. The party members’ growing disillusionment with Mao could potentially lead to internal divisions, thereby weakening the party’s stance against the ruling NRM. Moreover, this scenario accentuates the need for transparency and accountability within political parties, particularly in relation to their strategies and alliances.

0
Politics Uganda
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2024 Presidential Primaries: A Defining Year in American Politics

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Governor Alex Otti Addresses Pension Arrears and Outlines 2024 Plans in New Year Message

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Omo-Agege's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and National Values

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

New Year 2024: A Mixed Bag of Celebrations, Conflict, and Anticipation of Key Elections

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Trump's Truth Social Posts: Presidential Immunity, Supreme Court, and ...
@Politics · 3 mins
Trump's Truth Social Posts: Presidential Immunity, Supreme Court, and ...
heart comment 0
John Howard’s 2003 Decision: A Missed Opportunity in Australia’s Environmental Policy

By Geeta Pillai

John Howard's 2003 Decision: A Missed Opportunity in Australia's Environmental Policy
Series of Gunpoint Sexual Assaults in Nashville Sparks Community Alert

By BNN Correspondents

Series of Gunpoint Sexual Assaults in Nashville Sparks Community Alert
Missing Iraq War Documents Ignite High-Level Inquiry in Australia

By Geeta Pillai

Missing Iraq War Documents Ignite High-Level Inquiry in Australia
Wangphu Community Cries Out for More Responsive Governance

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Wangphu Community Cries Out for More Responsive Governance
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 Presidential Primaries: A Defining Year in American Politics
26 seconds
2024 Presidential Primaries: A Defining Year in American Politics
Ocean Sunfish: The Unpredictable Giant of the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
1 min
Ocean Sunfish: The Unpredictable Giant of the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
Governor Alex Otti Addresses Pension Arrears and Outlines 2024 Plans in New Year Message
2 mins
Governor Alex Otti Addresses Pension Arrears and Outlines 2024 Plans in New Year Message
Omo-Agege's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and National Values
3 mins
Omo-Agege's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and National Values
Major Insulin Manufacturers Cap Costs and Reduce Prices in Landmark Move
6 mins
Major Insulin Manufacturers Cap Costs and Reduce Prices in Landmark Move
New Year Babies: A Dip in Manila, A Surge in Boston and Indiana
6 mins
New Year Babies: A Dip in Manila, A Surge in Boston and Indiana
2024: A Pivotal Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players
7 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players
Trump's Truth Social Posts: Presidential Immunity, Supreme Court, and More
7 mins
Trump's Truth Social Posts: Presidential Immunity, Supreme Court, and More
John Howard's 2003 Decision: A Missed Opportunity in Australia's Environmental Policy
8 mins
John Howard's 2003 Decision: A Missed Opportunity in Australia's Environmental Policy
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
27 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
28 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
47 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
47 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
2 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app