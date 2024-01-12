en English
en English
Elections

Democratic Party Hits 35-Year Low as Independents Surge, Gallup Survey Reveals

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:48 pm EST
A recent survey by Gallup has revealed a substantial shift in the political landscape of the United States. The Democratic Party is experiencing its lowest level of identification in 35 years, with only 27 percent of voters aligning with their ideals. Interestingly, the Republican Party also stands at an equivalent 27 percent. This parity between the two major political parties underscores a significant evolution in the American voters’ political identity.

Surge in Independent Identification

One of the most notable outcomes from the Gallup survey is the rise in voters identifying as independents. This group now represents a record-tying 43 percent of the electorate, equalling the previous high in 2014. The trend of rising independent identification has been consistent, making it the largest political group in the U.S for several years, barring the period from 2004 to 2008.

Decline in Major Party Identification

The survey also highlights a decline in party identification for both the Democratic and Republican parties since 2022, with a 1-point drop for each. This shift aligns with the increase in independent identification, which has seen a 2-percentage point rise. These findings suggest a general trend of voter disaffection with the two major political parties.

Independent Voters Lean Republican

In an intriguing twist, the data indicates that independent voters are currently leaning more towards the Republican Party. This is a stark reversal from the historical pattern where independents predominantly leaned Democratic. This shift could have profound implications for the upcoming 2024 elections.

In the face of these findings, Gallup underscores the need for both major parties, especially Democrats, to nominate candidates who can appeal to independent voters. In a political landscape where party identification and leanings are so closely matched, the independent voter could indeed be the kingmaker.

The comprehensive survey is based on combined data from 1988 to 2023, incorporating interviews with over 12,000 adults in the past year. The results offer a fascinating glimpse into the evolving political identities of American voters and the challenges posed to the major parties.

Elections Politics United States
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

