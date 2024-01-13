en English
Politics

Democratic Party Defectors Form New Political Party in South Korea

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:44 pm EST
Democratic Party Defectors Form New Political Party in South Korea

Major South Korean newspapers on January 13 reported that three lawmakers have abandoned the Democratic Party (DP) to establish a new political party, marking a significant shift in the country’s political landscape. This move is seen as a response to the dissatisfaction with the current party leadership and the gridlock in bipartisan politics. The new party, named the Future Coalition, signifies a desire to move beyond the extreme partisanship that has characterized the political scene in South Korea.

A New Political Force

Former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon is one of the lawmakers who announced their departure from the Democratic Party. Lee criticized the incompetence of the current administration and the corruption in the political system, declaring his intention to create a new political force. He stated his willingness to cooperate with other lawmakers who share his vision, suggesting a potential for further departures from the Democratic Party. The emergence of new parties and shifting allegiances is not unusual in the lead-up to an election in Korean politics.

Implications and Challenges

However, the formation of the Future Coalition has sparked concerns regarding its legitimacy and political motivations. To avoid being labeled as merely an ‘anti-Yoon’ or ‘anti-Lee Jae-myung’ party, the new party needs to present a distinct set of values. The Future Coalition, along with a new three-member group and a political innovation forum, aim to dismantle the vested interests of the two major parties and promote a multi-party system. There are ongoing discussions about potential mergers and unity processes with other existing parties, indicating a dynamic shift in the political discourse.

Future Prospects

Aside from political reformation, the Future Coalition is also focusing on pressing issues such as new technologies, inequality alternatives, and climate crisis solutions. There are talks about forming a solidarity with former People Power Party leader Lee Jun seok for the creation of the New Reform Party. The idea is to engage with the centrist camp for the formation of new parties, showcasing a proactive approach to political innovation. As the April elections approach, the representation of the younger age groups in politics is also under scrutiny, with only 4 percent of the candidates being in their 20s and 30s, highlighting the need for a ‘young parliament’.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

