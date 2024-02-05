Democratic Leader Karen Ebel Endorses Cinde Warmington for Governor

House Democratic Leader Pro Tempore Karen Ebel, a representative from New London, has publicly declared her endorsement for Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington's bid for governor in the Democratic primary. Warmington, known as the only Democrat on the Executive Council, was singled out by Ebel for her strong leadership and advocacy for key issues such as reproductive freedom, quality public education, and a robust democracy.

Shared Vision for Democracy

Both Ebel and Warmington have a long track record of fighting for democratic principles and advocating for issues that affect the day-to-day lives of Americans. Ebel, who is currently serving in her sixth term, is a member of the House Finance and Rules Committees and the Special Commission on Commissions. She is known for her work on issues such as abortion access, environmental protection, reducing energy costs, and maintaining public funding for public schools.

Collaborative Efforts for Environmental Protection

Warmington spoke highly of their collaborative efforts to address environmental issues in the state, including landfill cleanup and PFAS contamination. The pair's shared dedication to environmental protection is a strong testament to their commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of their constituents.

Endorsements in the Democratic Primary Race

The Democratic primary race has been characterized by prominent figures endorsing candidates, reflecting the significance of this election. Former U.S. Rep. Carol Shea Porter has expressed support for Warmington, further strengthening her campaign. In contrast, former Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, another primary candidate, has received endorsements from influential figures such as former Governor John Lynch and former Supreme Court Justice John Broderick.