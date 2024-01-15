Democratic Evolution in Spain: A Tale of Two Arithmetics

Over the past 45 years, Spain’s democratic evolution has spawned two distinct modes of governance, the ‘arithmetic of the transition’ and the ‘democratic arithmetic.’ The former is based on the idea that election victors should govern with absolute majorities, often sidelining the legislature’s role. On the contrary, the ‘democratic arithmetic’ espouses a more cooperative approach, acknowledging that governments can be formed without outright electoral victories and underscoring the primacy of parliamentary decision-making.

The Arithmetic of Transition vs. Democratic Arithmetic

This difference in philosophies is evident in incidents like the 23-J and the no-confidence motion of 2018, both of which align with the Spanish Constitution. Critics have deemed the ‘arithmetic of the transition’ as outdated for its disrespect towards voters’ representatives, while the ‘democratic arithmetic’ is gaining acceptance due to its emphasis on dialogue and negotiation among political parties.

The Importance of Interparty Cooperation

Today’s legislative environment necessitates patience, effort, and trust-building among parties, including those outside government coalitions like Podemos. The Catalan party, Junts, has also been making political maneuvers recently, particularly concerning immigration.

The Role of Immigration in Spanish Politics

An immigration agreement lacking a cogent plan could give rise to far-right narratives, mirroring occurrences in other European countries. Junts’ ambiguous position may steer the Spanish government in an unwanted direction, potentially undercutting the progressivism of the current administration.

The discourse concludes that all political parties must strive for unity on national matters, including immigration, to maintain efficient governance and prevent political discord. This cooperative approach is at the heart of ‘democratic didactics.’