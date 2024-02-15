Democratic Center Lawmakers Challenge Petro's Narrative on U.S. Tour

A group of lawmakers from the Democratic Center embarks on a strategic tour of the United States, aiming to debunk the claims made by President Petro, setting the stage for a narrative that's as much about internal politics as it is about international diplomacy.

The crux of their mission is to challenge President Petro's statements and actions on multiple fronts. Firstly, they seek to address allegations of undue pressure on Colombia's Supreme Court to influence the election of a prosecutor. Furthermore, the lawmakers aim to counter Petro's narrative surrounding attempted coups and the deteriorating security situation in Colombia, painting a different picture of the country's stability and governance under his leadership.

Senator Uribe Exposes Petro's Government, Challenges False Narrative

Senator Miguel Uribe stated that international organizations and the U.S. government have provided them with an opportunity to expose the reality in Colombia. Contrary to Gustavo Petro's false narrative portraying himself as a victim, they are highlighting consistent violations and attacks on institutions by Petro's government. Uribe emphasized the alleged failure of the peace process, leaving many Colombians in terror from criminal groups claiming to negotiate. Additionally, he pointed out the infringement on press and opposition rights.

The tour by the Democratic Center lawmakers is part of a larger narrative of political maneuvering and opposition in Colombia. President Petro, a former guerrilla turned politician, has been a polarizing figure, embodying the hopes of many for progressive change while also facing staunch opposition from conservative factions. His administration's efforts to appoint qualified officials and implement reforms have been met with resistance, with accusations of corruption and misconduct being weaponized against his team and allies.

One of the crucial points to be discussed in the capital of the North American country is how Gustavo Petro has allegedly strengthened criminality in the country through the Total Peace policy, considered by the opposition as a proposal for impunity for criminals.

Senator Uribe Criticizes Petro's Total Peace Policy for Impunity

Senator Uribe declared their intention to highlight how Gustavo Petro allegedly reinforces criminal activity and undermines the legitimacy of the armed forces. He emphasized that the Total Peace policy is unacceptable as it is seen as a proposal for impunity without a robust security strategy compelling criminals to abide by the law.

The opposition's major concern is that, with the weakening of institutions in the country, Gustavo Petro may cling to power. They aim to alert international organizations to this possibility, aiming to prevent any harm to democracy in Colombia.