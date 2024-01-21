Subscribe

Virtual Unity: Democratic Attorney General Candidates Align on Key Issues in Historic Forum Hosted by Montgomery County Democratic Committee

Democratic AG candidates showcase unity on key issues in first virtual forum. Keir Bradford-Grey and Eugene DePasquale emphasize reproductive rights and investigative vigilance.

Mazhar Abbas
Democratic Attorney General Candidates Demonstrate Unity in First Forum

For the first time, the Democratic candidates for the upcoming attorney general's election convened in a virtual forum, demonstrating unity on several pivotal issues. The Montgomery County Democratic Committee hosted the event, illuminating the agreement amongst the candidates on matters such as abortion rights, voting rights, public safety, workers' rights, and environmental protection.

Keir Bradford-Grey: A Distinct Voice for Reproductive Rights

Keir Bradford-Grey, the sole female candidate and previous Philadelphia Chief Public Defender, underscored her unique stance to champion reproductive rights. As a woman, she claims, she is in a distinct position to advocate more vigorously on this issue.

Eugene DePasquale: A Track Record of Investigative Vigilance

On the other hand, former Auditor General Eugene DePasquale spotlighted his past investigation into Real Alternatives, an anti-abortion organization. He unveiled deceptive practices within the group and commended Governor Josh Shapiro for consequently terminating the organization's funding.

Democratic Contenders: Aligned on Major Policies

The event served as the first occasion for all five Democratic contenders to directly juxtapose their platforms. However, disparities were marginal as they were predominantly aligned on significant policy areas. This unity among the candidates paints a clear picture of the Democratic party's stance on these key issues, providing voters with a comprehensive understanding of what to expect should any of these individuals secure the attorney general's office.