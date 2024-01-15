en English
Education

Democratic Alliance Probes NSFAS Over Student Complaints Amidst Scandal

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:06 am EST
Democratic Alliance Probes NSFAS Over Student Complaints Amidst Scandal

The Democratic Alliance (DA), South Africa’s principal opposition party, has undertaken an oversight inspection at the offices of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) in Cape Town. The objective of the visit was to evaluate the scheme’s readiness for the imminent distribution of academic grants and to address the challenges students face during the application process.

Addressing Student Complaints

DA’s inspection was stimulated by a surge of complaints from students concerning difficulties in obtaining financial aid, delays in application processing, and an apparent lack of transparency in decision-making procedures. The DA aimed to liaise with NSFAS officials to comprehend the situation better and advocate for enhancements that would render the financial aid scheme more accessible and efficient for students in dire need.

Amidst Controversy and Calls for Overhaul

The oversight visit comes amidst a scandal involving the Higher Education Minister, Blade Nzimande, and the NSFAS board chairperson, Ernest Khosa. Both are alleged to have accepted kickbacks from a NSFAS service provider, leading Khosa to take a leave of absence and Nzimande to appoint Professor Lourens van Staden as the acting chairperson. The controversy has led some political factions to call for a total overhaul of NSFAS.

DA’s Commitment to Equal Educational Opportunities

The DA’s proactive measure underlines their commitment to ensuring that educational opportunities are equally accessible to all South Africans, and that the financial obstacles to higher education are minimized. It further highlights the ongoing issues within NSFAS, which plays a vital role in facilitating higher education for underprivileged students by offering financial assistance.

Education Politics South Africa
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

