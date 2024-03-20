Democrat Sen. Cortez Masto Withdraws Support for Biden's Nominee Adeel Mangi Amid GOP Critique

WASHINGTON - In a surprising turn of events, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) has publicly announced her opposition to President Joe Biden's judicial nominee, Adeel Mangi, thereby casting doubt on his confirmation to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit. This decision marks a significant divergence within the Democratic Party, as Cortez Masto becomes the first Democrat to oppose Mangi, citing concerns over his affiliation with the Alliance of Families for Justice (AFJ) and its controversial advocacy.

Advertisment

Background and Controversy

Adeel Mangi, a well-regarded civil litigator from New Jersey, faced a monthslong campaign of opposition from GOP members, which critics argue is rooted in Islamophobia and misinformation. Mangi, who could become the nation's first Muslim appeals court judge, was attacked for his legal and pro bono work, particularly his association with AFJ. Sen. Cortez Masto's withdrawal of support is predicated on AFJ's sponsorship of a fellowship named after Kathy Boudin, a member of the Weather Underground, and its advocacy for the release of individuals convicted of killing police officers.

Unprecedented Opposition

Advertisment

The opposition to Mangi's nomination has been intense, with GOP Senators Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, and Josh Hawley leading the charge during his Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. The Judicial Crisis Network also launched ads accusing Mangi of radicalism and antisemitism, despite strong objections from various civil rights organizations. The attacks have been deemed by many as a smear campaign, leveraging Mangi's Muslim faith against him in an effort to block his nomination.

Implications of Cortez Masto's Decision

Sen. Cortez Masto's stance introduces a complex layer to the confirmation battle, raising questions about the influence of partisan politics and misinformation on judicial nominations. Her decision underscores the challenges facing nominees with minority backgrounds and the potential impact on the ideological balance of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit. As the first Democrat to break ranks over Mangi's nomination, Cortez Masto's position may signal a broader schism within the party on judicial appointments and the influence of external groups on the nomination process.

As the Senate grapples with this contentious nomination, the broader implications for future judicial appointments and the intersection of politics, religion, and the law remain in sharp focus. Mangi's nomination has become a litmus test for the Senate's ability to rise above partisan and ideological divides, highlighting the ongoing challenges in achieving a judiciary that reflects the diverse fabric of America.