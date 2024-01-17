Democrat Rep. Dean Phillips Under Fire for Removing DEI Language from Campaign Site

Minnesota Democrat Representative Dean Phillips is facing backlash from fellow Democrats for removing references to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) from his campaign website.

This move came in the wake of public criticism from hedge fund investor Bill Ackman, a prominent DEI critic and substantial financial backer of Phillips. Ackman had previously termed the DEI language a 'mistake.'

Phillips replaced the DEI language with 'equity and restorative justice' on his website. His campaign defended the move, stating that the term DEI 'now means such divergent things to different people that it is no longer descriptive.'

They further clarified that the substance of the policy remains intact.