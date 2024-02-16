Democracy Index 2023: Philippines' Struggle Amid Global Democratic Backslide

In a world grappling with the complexities of democracy, the 2023 Democracy Index by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) unfolds a narrative of global democratic backslide. Amidst this narrative, the Philippines emerges, not as a protagonist of democratic triumph but as a character experiencing its own set of trials. Falling to 53rd place out of 167 countries, the nation's journey through the democratic landscape has hit a rough patch, marking a slight decrease in its overall score from 6.73 to 6.66. This tale is not just about rankings and numbers but about the underlying currents shaping the state of democracy worldwide.

Unveiling the Global Democratic Landscape

The EIU's annual Democracy Index serves as a global checkpoint, assessing the state of democracy through a meticulous lens. In 2023, the global average index score plummeted to an unprecedented low of 5.23, signaling a period of democratic regression and stagnation. With only 32 countries witnessing an improvement in their scores, the majority, 68 in total, saw their democratic health wane. Among these, the Philippines stands out, not for dramatic decline but for its struggle within the 'flawed democracy' category, particularly in the functioning of government, where it faced its most significant setback. This decline is mirrored in the broader region of Asia and Australasia, which also experienced a dip in scores, albeit with Taiwan shining as a beacon of 'full democracy'.

The Detailed Diagnosis

The EIU's Democracy Index, a composite of 60 indicators, dissects democracy into five critical dimensions: electoral process, civil liberties, government functioning, political participation, and political culture. The Philippines, in its downgraded position, scored highest in electoral process and pluralism, a silver lining in its otherwise clouded democratic status. Yet, the most striking revelation from the index is the global democratic disposition. Less than 8% of the world's population now live in what the EIU categorizes as 'full democracies.' This statistic, coupled with the regression of countries like Pakistan to an authoritarian regime, paints a somber picture of democracy's global foothold.

Reflections on the Philippines' Democratic Journey

Within the contours of the Philippines' democratic landscape, the decline in the functioning of government emerges as a critical area of concern. Dropping to a score of 6.66, the country's democratic standing is indicative of broader challenges faced by 'flawed democracies.' Despite this setback, the Philippines' journey is not defined by decline alone but by its resilience and potential for democratic recovery. As the country navigates its path forward, the lessons from the 2023 Democracy Index illuminate both the vulnerabilities and the avenues for strengthening democracy.

In sum, the 2023 Democracy Index narrates a global tale of democratic decline, with the Philippines featuring as a significant chapter in this unfolding story. The index's findings, revealing a world where democracy is increasingly under pressure, serve as a critical reflection point for nations worldwide. For the Philippines, the journey ahead is fraught with challenges but also ripe with opportunities for democratic renewal and resilience. As the global community observes, the nation's next steps will be pivotal in shaping its democratic trajectory and, by extension, contributing to the broader narrative of democracy's global future.