Africa

Democracy in Peril: A Critical Look at Governance in Africa and Nigeria

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:28 am EST
Democracy in Peril: A Critical Look at Governance in Africa and Nigeria

Democracy, in its unadulterated form, thrives on accountability, transparency, and the ability of leaders to address the pressing needs of the citizenry. However, in recent times, the state of democracy, particularly in Africa and Nigeria, paints a grim picture of increasing incompetence, dishonesty, and eroding public trust.

Plato’s Skepticism Echoes in Current Realities

Plato, the Greek philosopher, harbored skepticism towards democracy, fearing it could lead to the rise of demagogues. While his concerns were criticized in eras gone by, they’re now resonating with the realities unfolding in many democratic societies, notably Nigeria. The political landscape is marred with leaders who lack the resourcefulness to address the spiraling economic issues, causing the public’s trust to erode further.

Rising Costs of Governance and Inflation

The urgency of dealing with rising inflation, escalating cost of living, and public service inefficiencies cannot be overstated. A stark inconsistency presents itself between the personal comforts of leaders and their public service roles. The African Development Bank President’s advice to the Nigerian President-elect to trim the cost of governance serves as a stark reminder of the need for introspection and action.

Financial Mismanagement and Public Debt

Excessive government spending has a direct impact on Nigeria’s debt and its implications for infrastructure development. Despite the clear signs of a financial crisis, the National Assembly has failed to comprehend the severity of the situation, opting instead to increase its budgetary allocation. The national workforce, especially the bloated civil service, needs to be realigned to save costs and promote efficiency.

A Call for Reform and Action

As Nigeria faces significant financial challenges, the need for the government to take concrete steps to reduce expenditures and realign them with national interests is greater than ever. The call for judicial reform to strengthen the democratic process, reduce corruption, and manage post-election crises is now more than ever, a matter of national urgency.

Africa Nigeria Politics
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

