Demita Frazier and the Combahee River Collective: A Legacy of Intersectional Feminism

Demita Frazier, a Black feminist activist and co-founder of the Combahee River Collective in 1974, has left an indelible mark on the intersectional feminist movement. The Collective, named after Harriet Tubman's historic Combahee River raid that freed over 750 enslaved people, aimed to dismantle oppression and create a space for Black women whose experiences were often excluded from mainstream feminism and Black liberation movements.

The Genesis of the Combahee River Collective

In 1974, Boston became the birthplace of the Combahee River Collective, a Black feminist, lesbian, and socialist organization that sought to address the unique needs of Black women, particularly Black lesbians. The organization's name was inspired by Harriet Tubman's daring raid at the Combahee Ferry in 1863, which liberated over 750 slaves—the only military campaign in US history to be planned and led by a woman.

The Combahee River Collective Statement: A Manifesto for Intersectional Feminism

In 1977, Frazier and two other members of the Collective penned the Combahee River Collective Statement, a document that introduced the concept of "identity politics" and emphasized the importance of lived experience with identity and oppression. The statement addressed the intersecting systems of oppression, including gender, race, and homophobia, that impacted the lives of Black women and other marginalized groups.

Activism and Advocacy: The Collective's Political Engagements

Throughout its existence, the Combahee River Collective actively participated in various political movements, including labor union protests, advocating for welfare services, and supporting childcare and safe abortion access. The Collective's intersectional approach and emphasis on the lived experiences of Black women laid the groundwork for contemporary intersectional feminism.

Despite its significant contributions, the Collective faced challenges due to differences in views, priorities, and strategies among its members, leading to its dissolution in 1980. Nevertheless, the Combahee River Collective's legacy continues to influence contemporary feminist thought and activism.

Frazier, now a seasoned activist, continues to organize behind the scenes and is working on a political autobiography to support younger activists. Her unwavering commitment to intersectional feminism and the fight for justice serves as a testament to the enduring impact of the Combahee River Collective.

Demita Frazier once said, "If Black women were free, it would mean that everyone else would have to be free since our freedom would necessitate the destruction of all the systems of oppression." This profound statement encapsulates the essence of the Combahee River Collective's mission and its lasting influence on the feminist movement.