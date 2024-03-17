Demirtas and Mızraklı: Erdogan, Ocalan Crucial for Kurdish Peace, Call for Broad Dialogue

In a significant development from Edirne prison, imprisoned former Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) co-chair Selahattin Demirtas and former Diyarbakir Mayor Selçuk Mızraklı have articulated a path to resolving the Kurdish issue in Turkey, pinpointing President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Ocalan as pivotal figures. Their joint letter, sent to the 'Peace Conference' in Diyarbakır, outlines the necessity for a broad-based dialogue involving a spectrum of societal actors to achieve lasting peace.

Advertisment

Key Figures in the Peace Process

Demirtas and Mızraklı’s letter underscores the critical roles of Erdogan and Ocalan in any substantive talks on the Kurdish issue. Erdogan’s position as the head of state makes him the primary interlocutor, whereas Ocalan, despite his imprisonment, is viewed as a significant secondary participant due to his influence over the PKK and historical involvement in peace negotiations. The letter emphasizes that resolving such a deep-rooted problem necessitates the inclusion of other parties, including the Turkish parliament, Kurdish political entities, civil society organizations, academics, intellectuals, women’s movements, and syndicates.

The Path to Peace and Dialogue

Advertisment

The correspondence from Demirtas and Mızraklı articulates a clear preference for dialogue and negotiations over conflict, despite the ongoing pressure and injustices faced by Kurdish politicians and activists. It highlights the importance of not simply petitioning Tehran, Baghdad, Ankara, and Damascus for favors but engaging them as negotiating partners in a concerted effort to address and resolve the Kurdish issue. This approach champions a democratic and peaceful political struggle, aiming for a dignified peace that acknowledges and respects Kurdish rights.

Broadening the Dialogue

The call for a wide-ranging dialogue includes not only political parties and leaders but extends to civil society and grassroots movements, pointing to a comprehensive approach to peacebuilding. By involving a diverse array of voices, including women’s movements and syndicates, there’s a concerted effort to ensure that the peace process is inclusive and reflective of the broader society’s aspirations and concerns. This inclusive approach is essential for crafting sustainable solutions that address the multifaceted aspects of the Kurdish issue.

The initiative by Demirtas and Mızraklı to articulate a path forward amidst their incarceration is a bold move that underscores the urgency and necessity for peace in the region. Their letter serves as a clarion call for all stakeholders to engage in earnest dialogue and negotiations, setting aside differences in pursuit of a common goal: the resolution of the Kurdish issue and the achievement of a lasting peace. The emphasis on inclusivity, dialogue, and the recognition of Kurdish rights highlights the complex nature of the issue but also points towards a hopeful path forward, where peace is achievable through concerted effort and mutual understanding.