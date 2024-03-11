Demand for Public Inquiry into Whakaari/White Island Eruption Sparks Debate

Following the devastating eruption of Whakaari/White Island in 2019, which claimed 22 lives, there is a growing call for a comprehensive public inquiry. Lawyer James Cairney, representing the island's owners, emphasizes the need for a Royal Commission to investigate the roles of government agencies and decisions leading up to the disaster. This plea is supported by victims' families, including Mark Inman, whose brother was among those tragically lost, highlighting a broader concern for accountability and safety in adventure tourism.

Urgent Call for Accountability

The eruption's aftermath saw five companies, including the island's owners, fined and ordered to pay significant compensation for their failings. However, Cairney and Inman argue that this response does not fully address the systemic issues at play, particularly the advice and actions of WorkSafe and other government bodies prior to the tragedy. Their advocacy for a Royal Commission seeks not only to pinpoint responsibility but also to ensure such a disaster never repeats.

Government and WorkSafe Responses

While there has been some resistance to the idea of a Royal Commission, with the Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety suggesting a coronial inquest might be more appropriate, the push for a deeper investigation reflects ongoing dissatisfaction with the current oversight and regulatory frameworks. WorkSafe, for its part, maintains its commitment to learning from the eruption and has highlighted efforts to strengthen regulations around adventure activities. Yet, the families of victims and some members of the public remain unconvinced that enough has been done to prevent future tragedies.

Looking Towards the Future

As New Zealand and the global community continue to grapple with the consequences of the Whakaari/White Island eruption, the call for a Royal Commission underscores a critical desire for transparency, accountability, and improved safety standards. The upcoming coronial inquiry may shed further light on the disaster, but for many, a more comprehensive investigation is essential to truly understand the failures that led to such a loss and to ensure the future safety of adventure tourism in New Zealand.