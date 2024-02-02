Delta State Takes the Lead in Criminal Justice Reforms in Nigeria

Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has made a landmark announcement, underscoring the state's leading position in Criminal Justice Reforms in Nigeria. This significant stride has been achieved following the enactment of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law 2022 and Administration of Civil Justice Law 2022 by the state legislature. Oborevwori, leading the legislature as Speaker, has been instrumental in these advancements, aligning the state's justice system with 21st-century standards and leveraging technology.

The governor's remarks came during the swearing-in ceremony of three new commissioners in Asaba. He took the opportunity to highlight the state's progress, noting that the South-east states' Attorneys-General have adopted Delta State's criminal justice law as a model. This recognition is a testament to the quality and relevance of the state's legislative reforms.

New Commissioners Sworn In

The newly appointed commissioners include Mr. Ekemejero Ohwovoriole, SAN, taking the helm as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice; Dr. Ifeanyi Michael Osuoza, appointed as Commissioner for Information; and Prince Kelly Kalanama Penawou, designated as Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. Exuding confidence in the capabilities of the new appointees, Governor Oborevwori praised Ohwovoriole's legal prowess, urging him to maintain and enhance the state's leadership in reforms.

Describing Osuoza as a competent communicator and Penawou as a seasoned grassroots politician, Oborevwori urged all commissioners to embody leadership qualities such as punctuality, discipline, and transparency. He further emphasized the need to eschew ethnic politics, focusing instead on the common goal of overall state development. The governor reaffirmed his administration's commitment to infrastructural development, job creation, improved education, and favorable public service conditions.

Responding on behalf of the new appointees, Dr. Osuoza expressed gratitude for the trust vested in them. He pledged that they would work diligently and tirelessly towards achieving the state's objectives, thus contributing to Delta State's continuous rise as a national leader in justice reforms.