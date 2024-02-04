Delta State Governor Oborevwori Upholds Unity Amidst Ethnic Diversity

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has highlighted the strength in unity of Delta State, a region known for its ethnic diversity, during the funeral service of Late Mrs. Catherine Odior, mother to Hon. Bernard Odior, member of the Isoko North State Constituency. The event was held at the Alaka Grammar School, Ozoro, and was attended by top government officials, including Deputy Governor Sir Monday Onyeme and Speaker of the State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor.

In his address, Governor Oborevwori emphasized the importance of unity in Delta State. The Governor, in the presence of a diverse group of mourners, expressed gratitude to the Isoko nation for their unwavering support towards the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his political journey. He strongly reiterated his commitment to serving all citizens of Delta State, irrespective of their ethnic backgrounds.

Commendation for Party Loyalty

During his speech, the Governor also took time to acknowledge the efforts of the former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Leo Ogor. He praised Ogor's dedication to the PDP and his unwavering support during his governorship. His acknowledgment served as a testament to the unity within the party and its role in the governance of the state.

Pastor TBO Erhimu of the Christ Apostolic Church, during his sermon, underscored the importance of living a life that prepares one for the afterlife. He described the late Mrs. Catherine Odior as a woman who dedicated her life to serving God and humanity. Pastor Erhimu advised the congregation to follow her example and to seek solace in God for the loss of their loved one.