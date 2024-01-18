Delta State Governor Takes Stand on Infrastructure Quality, Launches Anti-Drug Campaign

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has issued a strict command to the contractor handling the Ibusa/Achalla/Asaba Road Phase II project, ordering them to return to the site and rectify substandard work. This decisive move came after an inspection visit by the State Commissioner for Works Highways and Urban Roads, Comrade Reuben Izeze, which was prompted by concerns raised on social media about the project's quality.

Quality Compromised

Izeze lambasted the contractor for poor concrete mixing and unacceptable finishing of trapezoidal drains. The Commissioner referred to the subpar work as an embarrassment to the state and a compromise of the project's integrity. He highlighted the Governor's 'no sacred cows' policy pertaining to road infrastructure, asserting that no contractor can evade accountability and the requirement to deliver quality work.

Public Outcry

During the inspection visit, local residents also expressed their dissatisfaction with the project's quality. They protested that the work did not meet the Governor's expectations or the durability standards, echoing the need for quality infrastructure that supports and enhances their community.

Commitment to Development

Executive Assistant Media to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Igho Akeregha, has reassured Deltans of the governor's unwavering commitment to development. He stated that Delta State is rapidly transforming into a construction hub, driven by the Governor's determination to fulfill his mandate. Akeregha underscored the peaceful atmosphere during the Christmas and New Year celebrations and urged continued support and prayers for the Governor's administration, particularly with the anticipated Supreme Court judgment regarding the Governor's election.

In a separate initiative, Governor Oborevwori has launched a campaign against drug abuse across the state, as part of the 'MORE AGENDA'. He was recently decorated as an anti-drug ambassador by Brig Gen Buba Marwa (Retd), the Chairman & CEO of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency. The move has been lauded by Ambassador Sunny Irakpo, who urged all stakeholders to lend their support to this vital campaign.