en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Delta State Governor Honored by Sapele Diocese at 15th Anniversary Celebration

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:14 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 8:26 am EST
Delta State Governor Honored by Sapele Diocese at 15th Anniversary Celebration

The Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, was bestowed with the prestigious “Defender of Faith and Life Encourager Award” by the Sapele Diocese of the Anglican Communion.

The award was presented during the 15th-anniversary celebration of the Diocese and Investiture of Knights and Ladies, held at the Christ Church Pro-Cathedral in Sapele.

Under the theme “Exceeding Grace”, the event was a blend of joy, gratitude, and spiritual enlightenment.

Governor Oborevwori congratulated Bishop Blessing Erifeta and the Sapele Diocese on their anniversary milestone, as well as acknowledged the newly appointed Knights and Ladies.

In his speech, Oborevwori emphasized the importance of unity and peace for the nation’s growth. Reflecting on his governance approach, the Governor underscored his commitment to serving all citizens of Delta State, transcending political affiliations.

He illustrated this with an anecdote about visiting an opposition leader in the hospital, demonstrating an active pursuit of inclusive governance.

0
Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
5 mins ago
NDLEA's Victory Against Illicit Drug Trade: 67 Convictions Secured in Edo State
Amid the relentless struggle against illicit drug trade and substance abuse, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Edo State, Nigeria, marks a significant milestone. In 2023, the agency successfully secured the conviction of 67 drug traffickers, a robust demonstration of its intensified efforts to dismantle drug supply chains and bring perpetrators to justice.
NDLEA's Victory Against Illicit Drug Trade: 67 Convictions Secured in Edo State
Mohbad's Management Debunks Rumors, Awaits Autopsy Results
31 mins ago
Mohbad's Management Debunks Rumors, Awaits Autopsy Results
Shehu Sani Criticizes Buhari's Administration Over Nigeria's Security Crisis
31 mins ago
Shehu Sani Criticizes Buhari's Administration Over Nigeria's Security Crisis
Nigeria's Supreme Court Reserves Judgment in Rivers State Election Appeal
7 mins ago
Nigeria's Supreme Court Reserves Judgment in Rivers State Election Appeal
Nigeria's Celebrities: A New Vanguard for National Pride and Soft Power
11 mins ago
Nigeria's Celebrities: A New Vanguard for National Pride and Soft Power
Nigerian University Students Protest Against 300% Tuition Fee Hike
31 mins ago
Nigerian University Students Protest Against 300% Tuition Fee Hike
Latest Headlines
World News
One in Four Bulgarians Affected by Violence: Groundbreaking Study Reveals
45 seconds
One in Four Bulgarians Affected by Violence: Groundbreaking Study Reveals
Australia's NHMRC Introduces Stringent Restrictions on Controversial Animal Research Practices
50 seconds
Australia's NHMRC Introduces Stringent Restrictions on Controversial Animal Research Practices
Study Explores Semen Microbiota's Potential Influence on Male Fertility
54 seconds
Study Explores Semen Microbiota's Potential Influence on Male Fertility
Leitrim Village Embraces Revival Post-Tornado with Renewal Funding
1 min
Leitrim Village Embraces Revival Post-Tornado with Renewal Funding
Lewis Baker’s Free-Kick Pushes Stoke City to Victory Over Rotherham
1 min
Lewis Baker’s Free-Kick Pushes Stoke City to Victory Over Rotherham
Sánchez Condemns Alleged Political Espionage, Calls for Accountability
1 min
Sánchez Condemns Alleged Political Espionage, Calls for Accountability
Former Spanish PM Rajoy Expected to Testify in 'State Sewers' Investigation
1 min
Former Spanish PM Rajoy Expected to Testify in 'State Sewers' Investigation
2024 Men's Six Nations Rugby Tournament: Comprehensive Broadcasting Schedule Announced
1 min
2024 Men's Six Nations Rugby Tournament: Comprehensive Broadcasting Schedule Announced
Alipurduar Thunders vs Purba Medinipur Dragons: A Clash of Unbeaten Streaks in Kolkata NCC T20 2024
1 min
Alipurduar Thunders vs Purba Medinipur Dragons: A Clash of Unbeaten Streaks in Kolkata NCC T20 2024
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
51 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
1 hour
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
2 hours
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
3 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app