Delta State Governor Honored by Sapele Diocese at 15th Anniversary Celebration

The Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, was bestowed with the prestigious “Defender of Faith and Life Encourager Award” by the Sapele Diocese of the Anglican Communion.

The award was presented during the 15th-anniversary celebration of the Diocese and Investiture of Knights and Ladies, held at the Christ Church Pro-Cathedral in Sapele.

Under the theme “Exceeding Grace”, the event was a blend of joy, gratitude, and spiritual enlightenment.

Governor Oborevwori congratulated Bishop Blessing Erifeta and the Sapele Diocese on their anniversary milestone, as well as acknowledged the newly appointed Knights and Ladies.

In his speech, Oborevwori emphasized the importance of unity and peace for the nation’s growth. Reflecting on his governance approach, the Governor underscored his commitment to serving all citizens of Delta State, transcending political affiliations.

He illustrated this with an anecdote about visiting an opposition leader in the hospital, demonstrating an active pursuit of inclusive governance.