Delta State Governor Announces Plans to Transform Warri Township Stadium

Delta state Governor, Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori, has unveiled a bold plan to metamorphose the Warri Township Stadium into a world-class sports facility. This announcement was made during a cordial reception for members of the National Assembly from Delta State, led by Hon. Nicholas Mutu. The visit to the Governor at Government House in Asaba was to offer congratulations on his recent legal victories, including a significant Supreme Court win.

In his remarks, Governor Oborevwori underscored the strides his administration has made over the past eight months. He referenced the successful completion of a vital road stretching from Sapele through Adagbrasa.

He also shed light on ongoing projects, such as enhancements to Warri's access roads and a substantial N78 billion contract with Julius Berger for infrastructure development. The Governor emphasized unity and collaboration as pivotal to propelling Delta State forward and actualizing peace and development.

Revamping Warri Township Stadium

Speaking of the Warri Township Stadium, the Governor expressed that the designs for the new stadium are presently ongoing. He confidently stated that it will be one of the best in the country upon completion.

He also mentioned the sizeable role the renowned construction company, Julius Berger, is playing in the project, with a whopping N78 billion contract earmarked for the revamp.

Support from the National Assembly

On behalf of the National Assembly delegation, Hon. Victor Nwokolo expressed their congratulations and unflinching support for the Governor. He acknowledged the divine intervention in his victories amid a myriad of challenges.

The delegation's visit underscored the importance of solidarity and unity, aligning with the Governor’s emphasis on these as key factors for the advancement of Delta State.