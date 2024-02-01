Delta HoS Advocates Internal Discipline, Addresses Petrol Subsidy Impact on Workers

In a recent meeting with the Asaba Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr. Reginald Bayoko, the Head of Service (HoS) for Delta State, confirmed the state government's commitment to internally disciplining erring workers without resorting to media publicity. The announcement comes in the wake of the suspension of several officials, including the Commissioner for Agriculture and Permanent Secretary, over allegations of fund misappropriation in an agricultural programme.

According to Bayoko, disciplinary actions within the Delta State government have been taken before without attracting media attention. The intention is to continue this practice to maintain order and cohesiveness within the civil service. Bayoko supported the governor's decision to suspend the officials and emphasized the government's customary approach of resolving such issues discreetly.

Addressing Petrol Subsidy Removal

Further into the meeting, Bayoko addressed the subject of petrol subsidy removal. He indicated that the state is currently looking for ways to alleviate the impact of this decision on civil servants. Bayoko praised the governor's efforts in ensuring worker welfare, including the timely disbursement of salaries and promotions.

Bayoko urged journalists to practice developmental journalism, upholding principles of truth and fairness in their reporting. His sentiments were echoed by Mr. Ifeanyi Olannye, Chairman of the Asaba Correspondents Chapel, who commended the civil service's role in ensuring a smooth transition to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori's administration. Olannye also highlighted the civil service's successful peace negotiations with the workers' union, contributing to the overall stability in the state's civil service.