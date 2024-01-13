Delta House of Assembly Promises Impactful Legislative Agenda for 2024

In an announcement that represents a beacon of hope for the residents of Delta, the Delta House of Assembly, under the leadership of Speaker Dennis Guwor, has pledged to establish a comprehensive legislative agenda for 2024. The proposed agenda is designed to enhance the quality of life for Delta citizens by focusing on the provision of basic infrastructure, alongside the development of impactful bills, motions, and resolutions that foster peace and good governance.

Fulfilling the Triad of Roles

The Speaker underscored the Assembly’s steadfast commitment to fulfilling its three core mandates—representation, lawmaking, and oversight. Guwor’s promise, if materialized, will ensure that the people of Delta are adequately represented, their voices are heard, and their concerns are addressed. Furthermore, it will ensure that laws are made with the best interest of the constituents at heart, and that the activities of the executive branch are closely scrutinized.

Aligning with the MORE Agenda

The legislative framework is planned to be in harmony with the MORE Agenda of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori. This strategic alignment aims to deliver a cohesive governance approach that caters to the needs and aspirations of Delta residents. The MORE Agenda, which primarily focuses on enhancing the quality of life and basic infrastructural development, is now set to find a legislative companion in the Assembly’s 2024 agenda.

Strengthening Executive-Legislative Synergy

Guwor, who also serves as the National Treasurer of the Conference of Speakers of States Houses of Assembly, stressed the importance of a strong synergy between the executive and legislative arms of government. This interaction is essential for the smooth functioning of a democratic system and to ensure that the best interests of the citizens are served. The Assembly is set to resume plenary on January 16, following the Christmas and New Year holiday recess, with the intention of setting the legislative agenda for the year ahead.