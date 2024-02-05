Deliberate Chaos: Victor Davis Hanson's Critique of America Under the Biden Administration

In the latest analysis by Victor Davis Hanson for American Greatness, he casts a critical eye on the current state of America under President Joe Biden's administration. Hanson contends that the disorder observed in the country, ranging from immigration challenges to rising crime rates, seems more intentional than incidental.

Indifference to Pressing Issues

Hanson criticizes President Biden's apparent disinterest in pressing issues such as the fentanyl crisis and border security. He asserts that the President devotes more energy to attacking former President Donald Trump and his supporters than to addressing these critical matters.

Criminal Justice and Ideological Bias

Hanson also takes issue with what he perceives as the criminal justice system's failure to adequately address crimes committed by certain groups. He argues that this failure is based on race or ideology, a contention that adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing conversation about justice and equality in America.

Erosion of Academic Standards

Extending his critique to the realm of education, Hanson accuses American universities of compromising academic standards in the name of diversity and inclusion. He suggests that this lowering of standards could have far-reaching implications for the quality of education and, by extension, the future of the country.

Foreign Policy Missteps

On foreign policy, Hanson characterizes the withdrawal from Afghanistan as a catastrophe and the handling of threats from China and Russia as weak. These missteps, he argues, have done more harm than good to America's standing in the global arena.

As Hanson sees it, the actions of the Biden administration appear to be aimed at undermining traditional American values and institutions. He conjectures that this could be part of a larger strategy to force revolutionary change, a perspective that adds a new dimension to debates about the direction of American governance.