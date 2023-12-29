en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Delhi’s Exclusion from Republic Day Parade Sparks Controversy

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:48 am EST
Delhi’s Exclusion from Republic Day Parade Sparks Controversy

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj has voiced his dissatisfaction over the exclusion of Delhi’s tableau from the Republic Day parade, a grand annual celebration held on January 26th to commemorate the implementation of the Indian Constitution in 1950. This event, held in the nation’s capital, New Delhi, serves as a vibrant display of India’s cultural diversity and military prowess. Each state and union territory traditionally contributes a tableau that mirrors their cultural heritage and achievements. Bhardwaj’s comments reflect a deep-seated sense of disenfranchisement and concern for the representation of Delhi, the national capital territory. The decision to overlook Delhi’s tableau could be interpreted as a disregard for the city’s cultural significance and contribution to the nation. The minister’s stance highlights the importance of inclusivity in national celebrations and the necessity for all regions to have the opportunity to present their unique identities during such momentous events.

Allegations of Political Bias

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has pointed a finger at the BJP-led central government, alleging politically motivated actions following the purported rejection of its Republic Day tableau entry. AAP’s national spokesperson, Priyanka Kakkar, has condemned the decision, claiming that the move was an attempt to overshadow Delhi’s accomplishments in the fields of education and healthcare. The tableau aimed to showcase Delhi’s progress in these areas, emphasizing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s governance model. Kakkar underscored the model’s key aspects, including the lowest inflation rate in the country, the highest per capita income, provision of 200 units of free electricity, cost-effective flyovers, extensive EV charging infrastructure, and a fleet of 1,300 disabled-friendly e-buses.

Accusations of Favoritism and Exclusion

Kakkar alleged bias in the selection process, claiming that predominantly BJP-ruled states were favored and both Delhi and Punjab were excluded. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann joined the chorus of criticism directed at the Centre for excluding Punjab’s tableau from the Republic Day parade. He accused the central government of discrimination and disrespectful treatment towards Punjab and its sacrifices during the national freedom struggle. He claimed that both Punjab and Delhi were excluded from the list, and received a letter from the Centre confirming Punjab’s non-inclusion.

Rejection on Grounds of Not Meeting Parameters

In response to the allegations, BJP leader Harjeet Grewal stated that the tableaus of Punjab, Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh were rejected for not meeting the set parameters. This statement further fuels the controversy, raising questions about the transparency and fairness of the selection process for the Republic Day parade.

0
India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Slogans for Babri Masjid Rebuild Emerge at JNU Ahead of Ram Mandir Inauguration

By Dil Bar Irshad

Telangana CM Reddy Criticizes Modi's Governance at Nagpur Rally

By Rafia Tasleem

India's Top Archer Deepika Kumari Trains In South Korea, Eyes Paris Olympics

By Salman Khan

Yogi Adityanath Supervises Preparations for Grand Celebration at Ram Mandir

By Rafia Tasleem

Dalai Lama Inaugurates First International Sangha Forum: A Confluence ...
@India · 11 mins
Dalai Lama Inaugurates First International Sangha Forum: A Confluence ...
heart comment 0
Amitabh Bachchan Recounts Helen’s Journey from War-Torn Burma to Bollywood Stardom on KBC

By Dil Bar Irshad

Amitabh Bachchan Recounts Helen's Journey from War-Torn Burma to Bollywood Stardom on KBC
Wrestling Federation of India Moves Office Amidst Controversy

By Salman Khan

Wrestling Federation of India Moves Office Amidst Controversy
Karnataka CM Reassures Public Amidst JN.1 COVID Variant Surge

By Dil Bar Irshad

Karnataka CM Reassures Public Amidst JN.1 COVID Variant Surge
Dalai Lama Inaugurates First International Sangha Forum: A Leap for Global Buddhism

By Rafia Tasleem

Dalai Lama Inaugurates First International Sangha Forum: A Leap for Global Buddhism
Latest Headlines
World News
China's Former Banking Regulator Cai Esheng Sentenced to Death in Anti-Corruption Crusade
2 mins
China's Former Banking Regulator Cai Esheng Sentenced to Death in Anti-Corruption Crusade
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan Garners High Public Confidence
2 mins
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan Garners High Public Confidence
Tony Blair's 'Nuclear Option' on Asylum Seekers Revealed in National Archives
6 mins
Tony Blair's 'Nuclear Option' on Asylum Seekers Revealed in National Archives
Telangana CM Reddy Criticizes Modi's Governance at Nagpur Rally
11 mins
Telangana CM Reddy Criticizes Modi's Governance at Nagpur Rally
India's Top Archer Deepika Kumari Trains In South Korea, Eyes Paris Olympics
11 mins
India's Top Archer Deepika Kumari Trains In South Korea, Eyes Paris Olympics
Kaizer Chiefs Prepares for DStv Premiership, Keagan Dolly Returns
11 mins
Kaizer Chiefs Prepares for DStv Premiership, Keagan Dolly Returns
Assassinations: The Grim Reaper of Councillors in KwaZulu-Natal
12 mins
Assassinations: The Grim Reaper of Councillors in KwaZulu-Natal
From Road Racing to Gravel Riding: A Cyclist's Review of Top Gear
12 mins
From Road Racing to Gravel Riding: A Cyclist's Review of Top Gear
Brendan Dolan Upsets Gerwyn Price at PDC World Darts Championship
12 mins
Brendan Dolan Upsets Gerwyn Price at PDC World Darts Championship
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
41 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
57 mins
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
2 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
2 hours
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
2 hours
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
2 hours
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
2 hours
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
2 hours
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia
2 hours
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app