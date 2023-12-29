Delhi’s Exclusion from Republic Day Parade Sparks Controversy

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj has voiced his dissatisfaction over the exclusion of Delhi’s tableau from the Republic Day parade, a grand annual celebration held on January 26th to commemorate the implementation of the Indian Constitution in 1950. This event, held in the nation’s capital, New Delhi, serves as a vibrant display of India’s cultural diversity and military prowess. Each state and union territory traditionally contributes a tableau that mirrors their cultural heritage and achievements. Bhardwaj’s comments reflect a deep-seated sense of disenfranchisement and concern for the representation of Delhi, the national capital territory. The decision to overlook Delhi’s tableau could be interpreted as a disregard for the city’s cultural significance and contribution to the nation. The minister’s stance highlights the importance of inclusivity in national celebrations and the necessity for all regions to have the opportunity to present their unique identities during such momentous events.

Allegations of Political Bias

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has pointed a finger at the BJP-led central government, alleging politically motivated actions following the purported rejection of its Republic Day tableau entry. AAP’s national spokesperson, Priyanka Kakkar, has condemned the decision, claiming that the move was an attempt to overshadow Delhi’s accomplishments in the fields of education and healthcare. The tableau aimed to showcase Delhi’s progress in these areas, emphasizing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s governance model. Kakkar underscored the model’s key aspects, including the lowest inflation rate in the country, the highest per capita income, provision of 200 units of free electricity, cost-effective flyovers, extensive EV charging infrastructure, and a fleet of 1,300 disabled-friendly e-buses.

Accusations of Favoritism and Exclusion

Kakkar alleged bias in the selection process, claiming that predominantly BJP-ruled states were favored and both Delhi and Punjab were excluded. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann joined the chorus of criticism directed at the Centre for excluding Punjab’s tableau from the Republic Day parade. He accused the central government of discrimination and disrespectful treatment towards Punjab and its sacrifices during the national freedom struggle. He claimed that both Punjab and Delhi were excluded from the list, and received a letter from the Centre confirming Punjab’s non-inclusion.

Rejection on Grounds of Not Meeting Parameters

In response to the allegations, BJP leader Harjeet Grewal stated that the tableaus of Punjab, Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh were rejected for not meeting the set parameters. This statement further fuels the controversy, raising questions about the transparency and fairness of the selection process for the Republic Day parade.