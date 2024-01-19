Delhi Police Detains 80 Protesters Led by Chandra Shekhar Aazad, Sparking Criticism About Democracy on Campuses

Protesters led by Bhim Army chief, Chandra Shekhar Aazad, were detained by Delhi Police on the North Campus of Delhi University, sparking a wave of criticism from members of the academic community. The group was demonstrating in support of former assistant professor Ritu Singh, whose services were terminated by Daulat Ram College in 2020 amidst allegations of caste-based discrimination and harassment by the college administration.

Approximately 80 individuals, including Aazad himself, were taken into custody and transported to the Burari police station for attempting to hold a demonstration without the necessary permissions. The authorities' actions have been seen by many as a crackdown on protests and a restriction of democratic spaces within the university.

Academic Community Responds

Maya John, a member of Delhi University's Academic Council, condemned the clampdown. She voiced her concern over the diminishing democratic spaces both within and outside the university campus, attributing it to administrative authoritarianism and a lack of accountability.

This incident comes on the heels of another event where former professor at DU's Daulat Ram College, Dr. Ritu Singh, had her protest site allegedly ransacked by the police, putting an end to her peaceful strike. Dr. Singh, who was arbitrarily terminated from her position in 2020, had been on strike for over 125 days. The court also recently heard arguments about universities recruiting teachers on an ad-hoc basis despite the availability of permanent posts. These events collectively point to the shrinking democratic space and suppression of dissent at Delhi University.