Delhi Solar Policy 2023 Unveiled: Zero Bills for 400+ Unit Consumers with Rooftop Panels

The Aam Aadmi Party notified the Delhi Solar Policy 2023 on Saturday, under which residents consuming over 400 units of electricity, and having solar panels installed on their roofs, will get zero electricity bills. This landmark policy not only promises to revolutionize the way Delhi consumes electricity but also sets a precedent for renewable energy adoption in urban areas.

Unlocking Solar Potential

With the unveiling of the Delhi Solar Policy 2023, the Delhi government aims to harness the sun's power to meet the city's energy needs more sustainably. The policy is designed to incentivize residential solar panel installations by offering zero electricity bills for consumers exceeding 400 units of monthly consumption. This initiative builds on the existing subsidy for consumers utilizing 200 units of electricity by extending significant financial benefits to higher consumption brackets. Additionally, the government has pledged a capital subsidy of Rs 2,000 per kW, up to Rs 10,000 per consumer, to further reduce the upfront cost of solar installations.

Financial Incentives and Generation Targets

Beyond the immediate bill savings, the Delhi Solar Policy introduces generation-based incentives to encourage surplus power generation. Consumers with a solar capacity of 3 kW will receive Rs 3 per unit of electricity generated, with the rate adjusting for larger installations. These incentives, payable over five years, are part of a broader strategy to source 50% of Delhi's total electricity usage from solar energy by 2027. To support this ambition, the government will leverage satellite technology for power generation assessment, simplifying the process for consumers to estimate their potential solar output.

Mandatory Solar Installation on Government Buildings

Under the new policy, all government buildings with a rooftop area exceeding 500 square meters are required to install solar panels within three years. This mandate underscores the government's commitment to leading by example in the transition to renewable energy. Furthermore, to streamline access to information and services related to the solar policy, the Delhi government is developing a dedicated solar portal.

The Delhi Solar Policy 2023 represents a significant step forward in the city's journey towards sustainability and energy independence. By reducing reliance on traditional power sources and promoting the adoption of solar energy, Delhi is setting a benchmark for urban energy policies globally. The incentives offered not only make solar power more accessible to a broader segment of the population but also align with global efforts to combat climate change. As the policy unfolds, the anticipated shift towards renewable energy in Delhi could inspire similar initiatives in other cities, marking a new era in India's energy landscape.