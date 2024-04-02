Delhi Shocker: Atishi Predicts ED Arrests for AAP Leaders Amidst Kejriwal's Detainment

In a startling revelation, Delhi Minister Atishi announced that she, along with other leading members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is likely to face arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) following Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's recent detainment. This claim underscores a significant escalation in the political confrontation between AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), pointing to a broader crackdown on AAP's leadership.

Unfolding Political Drama

Atishi's assertions came after a tumultuous period for AAP, marked by Arvind Kejriwal's arrest on March 21, 2024, over allegations linked to a liquor policy scam. The ED's involvement has intensified the scrutiny on AAP, with Atishi, Raghav Chadha, Durgesh Pathak, and Saurabh Bharadwaj now in the spotlight. According to Atishi, this move by the BJP signifies an attempt to dismantle AAP's leadership structure, reflecting a strategic targeting that has sent ripples through Delhi's political landscape.

Allegations and Counterclaims

The ED's actions and Atishi's subsequent allegations have ignited a firestorm of controversy, with AAP accusing the BJP of political vendetta. The backdrop to these developments is a series of charges levied against Kejriwal and his associates, involving alleged financial irregularities and misuse of power. Atishi's bold claim of being approached to defect to the BJP adds another layer of intrigue