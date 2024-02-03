Delhi Police Serve Notice to Kejriwal Amid Allegations of BJP 'Buying' AAP MLAs

On a crisp Saturday morning, the tranquility around the residence of Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was pierced by the arrival of a team from the Crime Branch of Delhi Police. Their mission was to serve a notice, a formal step in the ongoing investigation into allegations that have sent shockwaves through the political corridors of India's capital.

Allegations of Poaching Legislators

Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), had earlier claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was attempting to 'buy' AAP MLAs, a move that could significantly alter the political landscape and governance in Delhi. The notice from the Crime Branch sought evidence from Kejriwal, asking him to substantiate his allegations.

BJP's Counterclaim

The BJP, in response, has rejected the allegations as baseless, challenging Kejriwal to provide proof. The BJP's stance is that these charges are a ploy to deflect attention from the ongoing investigation into a 'fake' liquor scam case involving Kejriwal, a case that has added to the political turmoil in the capital.

Political Machinations or Truth?

The timing of these allegations and the counterclaims has raised eyebrows and intensified scrutiny of the political maneuverings in the capital. With Kejriwal alleging that the BJP offered Rs 25 crore each to seven of his party’s MLAs, and the BJP denying any such overtures, it remains to be seen who will come out on top in this high-stakes political drama.