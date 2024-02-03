Delhi Police Notice to Kejriwal Over AAP's 'Operation Lotus 2.0' Allegations Against BJP

In a series of allegations that have sent shockwaves through the Indian political landscape, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has served a notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The notice pertains to the serious charges made by his party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The AAP accuses the BJP of attempting a political coup, a move they have dubbed 'Operation Lotus 2.0,' aimed at toppling the democratically elected Delhi government.

The Allegations

According to AAP minister Atishi, the BJP approached several AAP MLAs with offers of significant bribes and threats to induce defection. The AAP claims that the BJP was in contact with 21 of its MLAs and that seven of them were offered a staggering Rs 25 crores each. The AAP has gone on record stating that they possess a recording of one such conversation, a potentially damning piece of evidence if verified.

BJP's Response

On the other hand, the BJP has dismissed these allegations as fabrications. BJP leader Kapil Mishra has accused Kejriwal himself of lying and has pointed out that the AAP is attempting to divert attention from Kejriwal's summons from the Enforcement Directorate. The BJP, which currently holds eight out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly, has vehemently denied the existence of any such operation as 'Operation Lotus 2.0.'

Political Repercussions

The allegations and the subsequent notice issued to Kejriwal by the Delhi Police Crime Branch have led to a tense standoff between the AAP and the BJP. The AAP, which holds a commanding 62 seats in the Delhi Assembly, has levelled charges of political foul play that could potentially change the power dynamics in the city-state. The police notice has asked Kejriwal to prove the allegations and name the seven MLAs of the AAP who were supposedly approached for poaching. This situation has placed the onus on the AAP to produce substantive proof to back their serious allegations.

In the end, the controversy surrounding 'Operation Lotus 2.0' has added a new chapter to the contentious relationship between the AAP and the BJP. As the Delhi Police continue their probe into the allegations, the political landscape of the nation's capital remains on tenterhooks.