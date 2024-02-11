Delhi Police Fortify Tikri Border Ahead of Farmers' March

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora made a notable visit to the Tikri Border on February 11, meticulously examining the security measures put in place. The inspection comes as a proactive step to fortify the region in anticipation of the farmers' planned march to Delhi, scheduled for February 13.

A Fortified Border

In a strategic move to maintain law and order, the Delhi Police have placed big containers, cemented and iron barricades, and water cannons at the Tikri Border. These reinforcements serve as a robust deterrent against any potential unrest or untoward incidents during the farmers' march.

The police force has left no stone unturned in their preparations, with Section 144 being imposed in Panchkula. This provision, which prohibits the assembly of more than four people in an area, is a preventive measure aimed at preserving peace and order.

Communication Blackout

In an unprecedented move, mobile internet services and bulk SMS have been temporarily suspended in seven districts until February 13. This decision, taken in light of the impending farmers' march, is a precautionary measure to prevent the circulation of misinformation and potential incitement.

Adding another layer of security, the Shambhu border has been sealed, and personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed. These measures underscore the Delhi Police's commitment to maintaining peace and order during the march.

A Watchful Eye

The Delhi Police Commissioner's visit to the Tikri Border signifies the seriousness with which the authorities are treating the farmers' march. With a watchful eye on the situation, the Delhi Police are leaving no room for complacency, ensuring that the march proceeds without incident.

Sanjay Arora, in a statement to the press, said, "We are taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of everyone involved. Our primary goal is to maintain peace and order during the march."

As the clock ticks down to February 13, the Delhi Police, under Commissioner Arora's leadership, remain steadfast in their mission to safeguard the city and its residents.

The fortified Tikri Border, the communication blackout, and the deployment of additional security forces are all testament to the Delhi Police's diligent preparations. As the farmers prepare to march, the Delhi Police stand ready, ensuring that the march unfolds peacefully and without incident.

