Delhi Police Crime Branch Visits CM Arvind Kejriwal's Residence to Serve Notice

In a significant turn of events, the Delhi Police Crime Branch team visited the residence of Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, on Saturday. The objective was to serve him a notice, a critical component of an ongoing investigation into serious allegations made by Kejriwal himself. The Chief Minister has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to buy Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Allegations of Political Corruption

The notice is linked to claims made by Kejriwal and Delhi Finance Minister Atishi. The two had accused the BJP of attempting to poach AAP MLAs by offering each a hefty sum of ₹25 crore and a ticket in the upcoming Assembly polls. The ultimate aim, according to AAP leadership, was to topple the government. The BJP, on the other hand, has dismissed these allegations and challenged the Chief Minister to provide evidence to back his claims.

A Visit Amidst Controversy

The team, led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, visited Kejriwal's official residence in the Civil Lines area of North Delhi. A similar attempt to deliver notices had been made at Kejriwal's home and Atishi's residence on Friday evening. However, the notices could not be served at that time as Kejriwal's staff refused to accept the notice and Atishi was not present.

The Bigger Picture

The BJP has filed a police complaint in this matter, leading to the current investigation. The ruling party in Delhi, AAP, has accused the BJP of hatching 'dirty conspiracies' to unseat them. This development comes amid Kejriwal facing scrutiny from the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged corruption case related to Delhi's liquor policy. The current political landscape in Delhi is charged, and each day brings new developments that could have significant implications for the city's political future.