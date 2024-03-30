Delhi Police Charges NewsClick, Founder Prabir Purkayastha with UAPA for Chinese Propaganda

On a pivotal turn of events in Delhi, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police lodged a comprehensive 8,000-page chargesheet against the news portal NewsClick and its founder Prabir Purkayastha. Accused of disseminating Chinese propaganda, this development has stirred significant attention within legal and journalistic circles. The chargesheet, presented before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur, marks a critical juncture in the enforcement of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against media entities.

Chronology and Allegations

The case took root last year when the Delhi Police registered a case under various sections of the UAPA along with sections 153A and 120B of the Indian Penal Code. Prabir Purkayastha, alongside HR head Amit Chakravarty, was arrested on October 3, 2023, under serious accusations of receiving funds to undertake pro-China propaganda efforts. This January, the court acknowledged Chakravarty's plea to become an approver, adding a layer of complexity to the case. Allegations extend to sinister undertakings, including attempts to sabotage the electoral process during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections through the circulation of manipulated content.

Legal Proceedings and Public Reaction

The legal machinery has granted the Delhi Police extensions to compile and file the chargesheet, emphasizing the gravity and intricacy of the case. The matter, now scheduled for further proceedings on April 16, has sparked a debate on the boundaries of free speech, the press's role in democracy, and the influence of foreign funding in political narratives. The charges against NewsClick and Purkayastha have brought to light the critical need for transparency and accountability in journalism, amidst rising concerns over the potential misuse of UAPA against media outlets.

Looking Forward

This case stands as a watershed moment for media freedom in India, questioning the balance between national security and the freedom of the press. As the court deliberates on the char