Delhi Ministers Claim Anticipated Arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by ED

Delhi ministers, Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj, have ignited a political maelstrom by claiming the anticipated arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). These assertions, disseminated through social media posts late on Wednesday, suggest that the ED is expected to reach Kejriwal’s residence on the morning of January 4th to execute the arrest.

Kejriwal Faces ED Summons

Arvind Kejriwal, head of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been summoned multiple times by the ED in connection with a Delhi excise policy case. However, he has repeatedly failed to appear, alleging that the repeated notices are part of a political conspiracy to arrest him and obstruct his involvement in the Lok Sabha polls campaign. Kejriwal also objects to the summons’ ambiguity, questioning whether he is being summoned as a witness or a suspect.

Political Repercussions and Allegations

Kejriwal’s evasion of the ED summons has led to fierce allegations from the BJP. The BJP accuses the Delhi Chief Minister of being the ‘kingpin’ of an alleged liquor policy scam and a ‘corrupt termite’ in politics. The party has challenged Kejriwal to face the ED and answer its questions, asserting that he has something to hide. They further claim that the probe agencies have been given a ‘free hand’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to act against corruption.

Support and Backlash

While the BJP National Spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, and Congress leader Udit Raj, accuse Kejriwal of fearing the ED and putting pressure on probe agencies, Kejriwal has found support from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. Raut claims that Kejriwal is unafraid and has nothing to hide. Amidst this political turmoil, the AAP continues to allege that the ED’s intent is to arrest the Chief Minister, thereby preventing him from participating in election campaigning.