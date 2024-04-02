Delhi Minister Atishi's Bombshell: Join BJP or Face Arrest, Alleges Intimidation Tactics

Delhi Minister Atishi recently stirred the political landscape with sensational allegations against the BJP, claiming pressure to join the party or face arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) within a month. Highlighting a broader strategy to dismantle the AAP by incarcerating its leaders, Atishi's assertions have rippled through the political sphere, spotlighting the intensifying confrontation between AAP and BJP.

Allegations of Political Coercion

According to Atishi, the ultimatum came from a close associate, warning of imminent arrest should she remain with AAP. At a press conference, she detailed the BJP's alleged plan to weaken AAP by targeting key figures, including herself, <a href="https://www.hindustant