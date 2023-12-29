Delhi Mayor Suspends Four BJP Councillors Following Ruckus at MCD Meeting

Four BJP councillors, including Leader of Opposition (LoP) Raja Iqbal Singh, were suspended for 15 days by Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, following a tumultuous final meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for the year. The suspended councillors – Raja Iqbal Singh, Yogesh Verma, Gajendra Singh, and Ravi Negi – were accused of instigating chaos and obstructing the House’s proceedings.

Chaos at the MCD Meeting

The council meeting descended into pandemonium as the BJP councillors raised serious concerns about the distribution of alleged substandard medicines in Delhi hospitals and the MCD’s perceived non-compliance with the Supreme Court’s recent order to de-seal shopping complexes. During the uproar, the AAP-led MCD managed to pass 18 agendas.

Accusations of Indiscipline and Disruption

Mayor Oberoi accused the BJP councillors of continuously disrupting the House’s peace throughout the year. She suggested that such behavior could earn further suspensions if it persists in future meetings. However, the opposition countered these accusations, alleging that the AAP has been unproductive in the House meetings, passing agendas without constructive input from the opposition.

Concerns Raised by the Opposition

LoP Raja Iqbal Singh voiced concerns about Mayor Oberoi’s apparent disinterest in addressing crucial issues, such as the Supreme Court’s orders regarding the de-sealing of shops and allegations of the Delhi Government distributing substandard medicines. He rejected the Mayor’s allegations that the opposition was disrupting the meetings, arguing instead that their questions were systematically disregarded and that the AAP had been passing agendas without considering opposition’s input.

In the midst of these allegations and counter-allegations, the people of Delhi await effective governance, hoping that future MCD meetings will focus on their pressing issues rather than political bickering.