Delhi Mayor Dr. Shelly Oberoi Prioritizes Development in Rohini and Najafgarh Wards

Delhi's Mayor Dr. Shelly Oberoi convened a crucial meeting with Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials on February 14, 2024, focusing on development matters in Rohini and Najafgarh wards. The gathering was also attended by Mukesh Kumar Goel, Leader of the House MCD, reinforcing the significance of the discussion.

The Mayor's Pledge: A Clean and Beautiful Delhi for All

Dr. Oberoi, during the meeting, emphasized her commitment to realize Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's vision of a clean and beautiful Delhi that encompasses every area, including the bordering regions. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Municipal Corporation Government aims to enhance the conditions in even the most neglected corners of Delhi.

Development Issues in Rohini and Najafgarh Wards

The meeting primarily concentrated on development issues in the Rohini and Najafgarh wards. These areas, often overlooked, are now at the forefront of the agenda for the AAP-ruled MCD. Dr. Oberoi and the MCD officials engaged in a thorough discussion, evaluating the current state and exploring potential solutions to improve the situation.

Collaborative Efforts to Enhance Delhi's Bordering Regions

Mukesh Kumar Goel, Leader of the House MCD, expressed his support for Dr. Oberoi's initiative. Both leaders agreed on the importance of working collaboratively to address the development issues in the bordering regions. This strategic partnership signifies a unified approach towards fulfilling CM Kejriwal's vision of a clean and beautiful Delhi.

In conclusion, Delhi's Mayor Dr. Shelly Oberoi's review meeting with MCD officials marked a significant step towards realizing CM Arvind Kejriwal's vision of a clean and beautiful Delhi. With a resolute commitment to improving every corner of the city, the AAP-led Municipal Corporation Government is leaving no stone unturned in its pursuit of enhancing Delhi's bordering regions, including the Rohini and Najafgarh wards. The collaboration between Dr. Oberoi and Mukesh Kumar Goel signifies a unified approach to address development issues, ensuring a cleaner and more beautiful Delhi for all its residents.