Delhi Mayor Announces MCD’s Plan to Boost Ranking in Cleanliness Survey

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has announced the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) commitment to boost its position in the forthcoming ‘Swachh Survekshan’ cleanliness survey. This declaration came on the back of the recent ‘Swachh Survekshan 2023’ results, wherein the MCD secured the 28th rank among urban local bodies with populations over 10 lakh, and the 90th rank among 446 bodies with populations exceeding 1 lakh.

Unification Leads to Improvement

Mayor Oberoi attributed this advancement in ranking to the concerted efforts of workers and officials post the unification of the MCD in 2022. This marked the first instance of the unified MCD’s participation in this annual cleanliness survey conducted by the central government. Before the unification, the North, East, and South Delhi Municipal Corporations held ranks of 37th, 34th, and 28th respectively among cities with populations over 10 lakh.

Comparison with Past Performances

Contrasting the current performance with past records under the BJP’s governance, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Durgesh Pathak highlighted a notable progress. He asserted that the present ranking, under the unified MCD, showcases a significant improvement from prior years, when the three separate bodies held different positions.

Outperforming Other Cities

The Mayor’s office further underscored that the MCD has outstripped cities like Chennai, Kolkata, and Bangalore in terms of cleanliness. Notwithstanding these advancements, the Mayor’s office expressed the necessity for further enhancement in the overall cleanliness system of Delhi, setting the stage for an ambitious goal in the upcoming ‘Swachh Survekshan’.