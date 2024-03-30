Delhi Liquorgate Escalates: ED Grills Minister Kailash Gahlot; BJP Slams Kejriwal

Following the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now summoned Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot for questioning in the high-profile money laundering case linked to the capital's excise policy. The case, which has already seen the arrest of several top Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) officials, including former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, dives deeper into alleged corruption within the Delhi government's formulation and execution of its 2021-22 liquor policy.

ED's Tightening Noose

The ED's investigation into the Delhi excise policy has uncovered a web of alleged malpractices and corruption. Kailash Gahlot, serving as the Delhi Transport Minister and a prominent AAP MLA, was called in to shed light on the policy's formulation process. Reports suggest that Gahlot's official residence was used by AAP's then-communication in-charge during the drafting of the liquor policy, raising questions about his involvement in the alleged irregularities. In addition, his frequent change of mobile numbers has drawn scrutiny from the investigative agency.

Political Aftershocks

The case has sent shockwaves through Delhi's political landscape, with the BJP launching severe critiques against Arvind Kejriwal and his administration. Labeling Kejriwal as 'Pablo Escobar', the BJP has taken this opportunity to question the moral integrity of the AAP leadership. Meanwhile, AAP has rallied its base, organizing protests and legal challenges against the arrests of its leaders, including a demand for Kejriwal's release. This political turmoil unfolds as the ED continues its probe, hinting at more potential revelations.

Broader Implications

The ongoing investigation and subsequent arrests highlight a critical moment for governance and accountability in Delhi. With significant allegations of corruption at its core, the excise policy case not only threatens the political careers of key AAP figures but also poses serious questions about the processes behind policy formulation and execution within the government. As the ED delves deeper, the potential for further political fallout remains significant, potentially altering the capital's political landscape.