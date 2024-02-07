Delhi Lieutenant Governor Calls Out Government Counsels for Misleading High Court

In a recent development, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena of Delhi has brought to light an alleged misrepresentation of facts concerning the status of a report on the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22. The state government's counsels had reportedly provided the Delhi High Court with misleading information, prompting a whirlwind of concern and criticism.

Allegations of Misrepresentation

The report in question pertains to the classification of conforming and non-conforming wards. The state government's counsels had informed the Delhi High Court that the report was pending with the Lieutenant Governor's office. This led to the court requesting the Lieutenant Governor to submit the report.

However, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has countered these claims, stating that the delay in the report's processing was not due to his office. Instead, he pointed out that the file was stalled twice by the then minister and was not with his office. The file was finally moved forward by Excise Minister Atishi and approved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal before being sent to the Lieutenant Governor's office on January 16.

Implications of the Miscommunication

In response to the misleading information provided by the state government's counsels, Lieutenant Governor Saxena accused them of degrading the dignity of his office and suggested that their actions amounted to perjury and contempt of court. He has called for appropriate action against them.

He also highlighted that the report based on the previous excise policy would be redundant since the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been unified and ward boundaries have been changed.

Steps to Resolve the Issue

In spite of the ongoing litigation, the Lieutenant Governor has directed the excise department to submit the report to the high court. Reacting to the Lieutenant Governor's objections, Minister Atishi convened a meeting with the excise department and government counsels to discuss the miscommunication with the high court and to ensure clear and accurate communication in the future.