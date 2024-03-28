Delhi L-G Saxena Accuses CM Kejriwal of Delaying Action in Medical College Harassment Case

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena launched a pointed accusation at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging a significant delay in handling a sexual harassment case at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College. This controversy surfaces as the Lieutenant Governor claims that the transfer file of the accused principal has been languishing on the Chief Minister's desk for over 45 days, despite urgent calls for action from the Health Minister and public outcry.

Accusation Amid Political Tensions

The allegation from the L-G's office comes at a time when political tensions between the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister's office are notably high. The statement issued by the L-G's office highlighted the delay by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in transferring Ishwar Singh, the principal accused of sexual harassment, and raised questions about the motive behind the delay. This case gains additional complexity against the backdrop of Arvind Kejriwal's ongoing legal challenges, including an extended Enforcement Directorate remand, which he claims to be the result of a political conspiracy against him and his party.

Public and Political Reaction

The public and political reaction to these allegations has been swift and divided. Supporters of the AAP government question the timing and intentions behind the L-G's public denouncement, while critics argue it highlights a significant failure in governance and moral responsibility. The delay in action against the accused principal has not only raised concerns about the safety and well-being of students but also about the political will to address such serious allegations decisively.

Looking Forward

As this controversy unfolds, the focus remains on the next steps that will be taken by both the Lieutenant Governor's and the Chief Minister's offices. The implications of this standoff extend beyond the immediate case, touching on issues of governance, accountability, and the political dynamics between the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor's office. The eyes of the public, media, and political analysts will be keenly watching for developments, hoping for a resolution that prioritizes justice and the well-being of the affected students.