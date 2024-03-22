Delhi ITO Metro Station Shuts Amid AAP Protests Over Kejriwal's Arrest by ED

On advice from Delhi Police, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced a temporary closure of the ITO Metro station from 8 AM to 6 PM on March 22, 2024, coinciding with the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) nationwide protest. The protest follows the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy, sparking widespread controversy and debate on the matter.

Backdrop of the Arrest

The arrest of Arvind Kejriwal on the evening of March 21, 2024, by the ED has sent shockwaves through the political landscape of India. Kejriwal, who is facing charges related to the Delhi excise policy, was taken to the ED's headquarters amid allegations of corruption and non-cooperation in the ongoing investigation. This move by the ED led to an immediate call for protests by the AAP, emphasizing the political tensions between AAP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Impact on Public and Transport

The closure of the ITO Metro station, a crucial transport link near the BJP headquarters and the site of the planned protest, has significantly impacted daily commuters. Security measures have been intensified in the area, with Delhi Police deploying additional barricades and personnel. The decision by the DMRC, based on advice from the Delhi Police, reflects the administration's attempt to maintain order amid expected large-scale protests.

Looking Ahead

As Kejriwal is set to be produced before a special PMLA court, the political and social ramifications of his arrest are yet to be fully realized. The AAP's call for nationwide protests against what they term a 'dictatorship' highlights the escalating confrontation between the AAP and the BJP. This incident not only underscores the charged atmosphere in Indian politics but also raises questions about the independence of investigative agencies and the future of democratic protests in the country.