Delhi ITO Metro Station Shuts Amid AAP Protest Over CM Kejriwal's ED Arrest

Delhi's ITO Metro station closure today, from 8 AM to 6 PM, aligns with the Delhi Police's directives, a consequence of the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) call for a nationwide protest. This move comes in the wake of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the evening of March 21, 2024, in a case linked to the excise policy, stirring a political storm and prompting AAP to stage protests against what they term as 'dictatorship' by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Advertisment

Backdrop to the Shutdown

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced the temporary closure of the ITO Metro station through a post on X, citing advice from Delhi Police. The AAP, led by Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai, has orchestrated the protest in response to Kejriwal's arrest, urging the public to demonstrate outside BJP offices nationwide. The BJP headquarters, proximate to the ITO station, has become a focal area, with Delhi Police enhancing security measures to manage the expected influx of protestors.

The Excise Policy Controversy

Advertisment

The arrest of CM Kejriwal by the ED is rooted in allegations of money laundering connected to the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22. This policy, which has since been mired in controversy, involves accusations of kickbacks amounting to ₹100 crore to AAP leaders, including Kejriwal. The situation escalated after the Delhi High Court's refusal to grant interim protection to Kejriwal, leading to his arrest after he failed to appear for nine summons issued by the ED.

Political Repercussions and Public Reaction

The arrest has not only intensified the political rivalry between AAP and BJP but also mobilized AAP supporters and leaders, who have been vocally criticizing the central government's actions. The closure of the ITO Metro station is anticipated to disrupt daily commutes, underscoring the broader impact of political events on public life. Moreover, the situation brings to light the ongoing discourse around governance, accountability, and the role of enforcement agencies in political matters.

This unfolding event underscores the intricate interplay between politics and governance, with potential ramifications for both the ruling party and the opposition. As the city braces for the AAP's protest and the subsequent closure of a key metro station, the eyes of the nation remain fixed on the developments, awaiting the next turn in this high-stakes political drama.