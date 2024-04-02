Delhi High Court to Decide on CM Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Against ED Arrest in Liquor Policy Scandal

Delhi's political scenario is at a boiling point as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeks judicial reprieve from his recent arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case that has captured the nation's attention. The arrest, linked to allegations of money laundering in the now-defunct Delhi liquor policy, has stirred a whirlwind of controversy, with the ED labeling Kejriwal as the 'kingpin' of the operation. Today, the Delhi High Court is poised to hear Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest, a development that could significantly impact the political landscape.

Backdrop of the Controversy

The crux of the matter lies in the Delhi government's liquor policy, which was scrapped following allegations of corruption and irregularities. The ED's investigation into the policy led to the startling claim that Kejriwal was not just a participant but the central figure in the alleged scam. According to the agency, the Chief Minister had orchestrated the policy to demand kickbacks from certain business groups, a charge that has vehemently been denied by Kejriwal and his party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The arrest has sparked widespread debate and protests, with AAP supporters rallying behind their leader, demanding his release and accusing the central government of political vendetta.

Judicial Proceedings and Arguments

The Delhi High Court's decision to hear Kejriwal's plea against his arrest has thrown a spotlight on the judiciary's role in what is increasingly being seen as a politically charged case. Kejriwal's legal team has argued that the arrest was not just unwarranted but illegal, pointing out procedural lapses and questioning the ED's evidence. On the other side, the ED has stood firm on its allegations, presenting what it claims