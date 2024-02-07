Delhi High Court Scrutinizes MCD Over Alleged Illegal Construction Near Stepwell

The Delhi High Court (HC) has taken a firm stance against unauthorized construction near Nizamuddin ki Baoli and Barakhamba Tomb, both protected monuments. In a recent hearing, the court scrutinized the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for its delayed response to the alleged illegal construction at 'Khasra number 556 Ziyrat guest house' near a stepwell. The case, initially brought to light by a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Jamia Arabia Nizamia Welfare Education Society, an NGO, has sparked significant controversy and raised questions about the role and responsibilities of MCD officials.

Advertisment

HC Questions MCD's Inaction

The HC queried a senior MCD official about the steps taken after the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Delhi Police had reported the unauthorized construction. The court noted that the first indications of the issue emerged in October 2023, but it was only in January that the court took cognizance of the matter, even though the ASI had flagged it to the MCD in December. The court equated the encroachment to 'committing dacoity' and underscored the significant loss of state assets.

MCD's Response and Potential CBI Involvement

Advertisment

The MCD official informed the court that such matters are usually assigned to a junior engineer for verification. However, the court found this explanation wanting and demanded a detailed account of the actions taken by the MCD. It also hinted at potential involvement of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), reflecting the severity of the issue.

Shared Jurisdiction yet No Action

Interestingly, both the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and MCD have jurisdiction over the area where the illegal construction is alleged to have taken place. Yet, neither authority took action until the High Court stepped in. The court has now instructed officials from DDA and ASI to attend the next hearing, expressing its dissatisfaction with the two authorities' neglect of their duties.

In conclusion, the Delhi High Court's scrutiny of the MCD over this alleged unauthorized construction case not only underscores the importance of preserving our historical sites but also highlights the need for transparency, accountability, and swift legal action against violators. The court's potential consideration of involving the CBI suggests the gravity of the issue and the urgency for a resolution.